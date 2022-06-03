Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,470 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Pitney Bowes worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

PBI opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $856.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.37. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

