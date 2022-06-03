Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,897,000.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ DAOOU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.