Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,124,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 540,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $18,980,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,925,000 after acquiring an additional 250,920 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $550,234. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

