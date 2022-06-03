Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 221,023 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.
MDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
Shares of MDRX opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
