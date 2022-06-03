Amazon.com, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $24.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $24.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $25.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,752.37.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,510.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,025.20 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,709.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,042.69.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

