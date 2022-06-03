Analysts Issue Forecasts for Olympus Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olympus in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OCPNY opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Olympus has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

