AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of AngioDynamics worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 71,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 227,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 446,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $792.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

