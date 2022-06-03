Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Up 22.7% in May

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $12,552,000. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 1,093,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMBP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

