Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Argo Group International worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Argo Group International by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

