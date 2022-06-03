Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 184,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

AXTA stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

