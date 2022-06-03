B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for GAP in a report issued on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.59.

Shares of GPS opened at $10.90 on Thursday. GAP has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

