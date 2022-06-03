Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,100 Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.29% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMVC. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,161,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

PMVC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

