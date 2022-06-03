Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,911 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $485.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,891 shares of company stock worth $7,316,570. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

