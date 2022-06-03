Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 50,000 Shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.87% of Biotech Acquisition worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $137,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIOT opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.