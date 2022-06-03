Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 242,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.24% of Gores Guggenheim at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gores Guggenheim by 597.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

