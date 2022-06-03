Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,628 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 45,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 107,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $18.22 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

