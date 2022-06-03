Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

VOYA stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.