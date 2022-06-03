Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

