Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,083,730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $27.47 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

