Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 914,353 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in SLM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SLM by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SLM by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SLM by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLM. Stephens cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.56 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. SLM’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

