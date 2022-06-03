Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 1,625.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452,749 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.07% of Gold Resource worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gold Resource by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gold Resource by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource Co. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

GORO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

