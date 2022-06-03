Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 90.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

REMX opened at $99.77 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.46.

