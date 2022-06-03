Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.44 Million Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,871 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 38,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of 3D Systems worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,654,231 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $79,224,000 after buying an additional 1,666,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after buying an additional 1,662,200 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $119,557,000 after buying an additional 1,538,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $5,733,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,384,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $248,804 over the last ninety days. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DDD opened at $10.98 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

