Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,861,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,573,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,855 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 250,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,305,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of AXON stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.37. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 202.14 and a beta of 0.56. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.