Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.45 Million Holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PLDT were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHI. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PLDT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $36.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. PLDT Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.8117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

PHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on PLDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About PLDT (Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.