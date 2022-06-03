Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 764.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,503,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 18.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $696,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of RKT stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 498,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,812. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Rocket Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.