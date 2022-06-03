Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.49 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,206,000 after buying an additional 246,467 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,906,000 after buying an additional 105,654 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,977,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after buying an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $95.86 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.67 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.77.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,867 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

