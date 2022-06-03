Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $190.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.93 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

