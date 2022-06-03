Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 111,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 102,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,609,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,534,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $49.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

