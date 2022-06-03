Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.58 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.74. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

