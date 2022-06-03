Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of California Water Service Group worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,787,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWT opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.35. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

