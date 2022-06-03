Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.77 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Stericycle worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,544.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

SRCL opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

