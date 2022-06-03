Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 170.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $186.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.21 and a 200-day moving average of $207.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.97 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

