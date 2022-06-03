Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.91% of Zanite Acquisition worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Zanite Acquisition by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 93,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

Zanite Acquisition stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.