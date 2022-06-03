Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.11.

Shares of AWI opened at $86.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average is $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.