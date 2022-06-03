Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 195.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,858 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 175.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 129,800 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Dropbox by 25.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,511 in the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.49 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

