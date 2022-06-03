Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Century Aluminum worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of CENX opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

