Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,999 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,082,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,363 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 243,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 542,386 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,890 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.