Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.80% of SOAR Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SOAR Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FLYA stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SOAR Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOAR Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.