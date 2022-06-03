Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Sotera Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Sotera Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sotera Health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

SHC opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

