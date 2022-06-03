Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 129,063 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Iovance Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Knott David M purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IOVA opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

