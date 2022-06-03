Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 20,500 Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,819,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAS opened at $89.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.90. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $155.82.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

