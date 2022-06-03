Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 467.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Adient worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adient from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

ADNT opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.82. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

