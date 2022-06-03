Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of American States Water worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94. American States Water has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

