Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.57.

