Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Old Republic International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,720 shares of company stock worth $326,227. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

