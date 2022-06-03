Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,509 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $78.41 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.88.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

