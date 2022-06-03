Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.