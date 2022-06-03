Bank of Montreal Can Sells 133,472 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,472 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

