Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,740 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,655,000 after buying an additional 420,901 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $167,304,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,207,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,445,000 after purchasing an additional 140,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $55.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $63.98.

